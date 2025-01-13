20% Off New Year Sale!

Framer Daily UI built with Frameblox

Frameblox Craft

Every day, we create and share a new website section for Framer using the Frameblox UI Kit and Plugin. With Frameblox Pro Access, you can easily copy and paste these sections into your website project.

Unlock 650+ Framer components

Component Library

Framer Plugin

Framer Templates

Prebuilt Pages

Regular Updates

Lifetime Updates

Get all access

Bento component section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Bento component

Day 29

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Hero area component

Day 28

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Hero section with carousel

Day 27

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Car Dealer hero section

Day 26

Restaurant menu section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Restaurant menu section

Day 25

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Fitness hero section

Day 24

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Interior design hero section

Day 23

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Hero section

Day 22

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Hero section

Day 21

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Hero section component

Day 20

Ecommerce shop Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Shop hero section component

Day 19

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Hero section component

Day 18

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Hero section component

Day 17

Hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Furniture hero section

Day 16

Ecommerce hero section for Framer built with Frameblox UI kit

Ecommerce hero section

Day 15

Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Fashion hero section

Day 14

Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Real estate hero section for Framer

Day 13

Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Portfolio hero section for Framer

Day 12

Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Dark hero section for Framer

Day 11

Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Hero section for Framer

Day 10

Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Circle rotate hero section

Day 9

Dark Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Dark hero section

Day 8

Burger Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Burger hero section

Day 7

Crypto Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Crypto hero section

Day 6

Bento grid hero section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Bento grid hero section

Day 5

Pricing Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Pricing section

Day 4

Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Hero section

Day 3

Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Yoga hero section

Day 2

Hero Section for Framer - Built with Frameblox UI

Hero section

Day 1

"The design is modern and clean, which perfectly aligns with the style I often use in my own projects. It’s clear that a lot of thought and effort went into creating this, and I appreciate the attention to detail."

"The design is modern and clean, which perfectly aligns with the style I often use in my own projects. It's clear that a lot of thought and effort went into creating this, and I appreciate the attention to detail."

"The design is modern and clean, which perfectly aligns with the style I often use in my own projects. It’s clear that a lot of thought and effort went into creating this, and I appreciate the attention to detail."

Maximillian Rybka

Designer

"As a Framer designer, I can say that Frameblox really provides you with the right tools to build and elevate your career. From building landing page proposals for potential clients to building your own e-commerce templates, this is the tool for you to succeed."

Lukas Margerie

Framer designer

"Great product and cool idea! I'm already looking forward to creating some framer templates for sale and for clients. It will make my workflow much faster ;)"

"Great product and cool idea! I'm already looking forward to creating some framer templates for sale and for clients. It will make my workflow much faster ;)"

"Great product and cool idea! I'm already looking forward to creating some framer templates for sale and for clients. It will make my workflow much faster ;)"

Dake

Designer

Get lifetime access to all Framer components, sections, pages, and templates for just $99 $79.

No subscription required. One payment. Limitless websites. Endless projects. Forever free updates.

from 250+ customers

Get all access for $79

Frequently Asked Questions

If you have any other questions, please email us.

What is Framer?

What is Frameblox UI Kit?

How do I access the Framerblox UI Kit after purchase?

When will the plugin launch?

Do I need to pay a subscription for the plugin?

Can I create and sell Framer templates with the Frameblox UI Kit?

Can I use Frameblox components, elements, sections, and pages commercially for client projects and websites?

What is the refund policy?

If you have any other questions, please contact us at hey@frameblox.com.

Frameblox

Ultimate Framer UI kit and Prebuilt Templates

Frameblox is an Ultimate Framer UI kit and prebuilt website template library. Build and launch your website faster, save thousands of hours, and elevate your web design.

Navigation

Home

Features

Resources

Pricing

Reviews

FAQ

Blog

Framer UI Kit

Component Library

Styles

Sections

CMS

Pages

Templates

Daily UI Craft

Framer Plugin

Info

Try Framer for Free

Affiliate program

Updates

Docs

License Agreement

Contact us

© 2025 Frameblox. All rights reserved.

Built with Frameblox by

Solt Wagner

Follow Frameblox

